Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,421 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.