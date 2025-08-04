PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $31.43 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,345,000 after purchasing an additional 266,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $221.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

