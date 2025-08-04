Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.17 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

