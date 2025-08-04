TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in Booking by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,386.29 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,568.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,077.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

