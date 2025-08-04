Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 463 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,636.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

