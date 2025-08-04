IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($32.53) to GBX 2,500 ($33.20) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,300 ($30.54) to GBX 2,475 ($32.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.88) to GBX 2,625 ($34.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,089.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.78. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,555.96 ($20.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,272 ($30.17).

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 1,046 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($26.17) per share, for a total transaction of £20,616.66 ($27,375.73). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,087 shares of company stock worth $2,144,228. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

