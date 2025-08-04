Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $462.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.10. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

