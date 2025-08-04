IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,843 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

