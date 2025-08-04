Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 38,959 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $213,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after buying an additional 1,204,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $761.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.52.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

