Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $5,349,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Schneider National by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.