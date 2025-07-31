Eastern Bank Sells 217,373 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,373 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.