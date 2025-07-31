Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 13,905 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PAYX opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.07 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

