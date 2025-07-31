Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

