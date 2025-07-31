Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

