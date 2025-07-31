Truist Financial Corp Buys 57,016 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,016 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $808,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.