Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

