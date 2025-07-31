Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

