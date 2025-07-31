Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Frontier Developments Price Performance
Frontier Developments stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Developments
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Drone Stock Is on Sale Despite Big Army Contract
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Stocks to Buy in August With Tremendous Upside Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.