Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Frontier Developments stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

