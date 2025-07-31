Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 546,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 936% from the average daily volume of 52,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

