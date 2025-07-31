Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AVB Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE AVB opened at $196.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

