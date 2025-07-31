JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.59), with a volume of 1106406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.58).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

