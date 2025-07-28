Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,941,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

