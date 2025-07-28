Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 2,782 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after buying an additional 4,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $46.75 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.