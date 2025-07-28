Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 39,715 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,715 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,184,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,220.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 292,506 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 126,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of IMCV stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
