Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,274,000 after buying an additional 560,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,378 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,419,000 after acquiring an additional 317,206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 597.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 301,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 258,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 226,601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

