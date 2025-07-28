Boise Cascade (BCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,638.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

