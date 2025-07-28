Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.