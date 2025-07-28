Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

