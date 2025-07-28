Sunpointe LLC Has $949,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Sunpointe LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

