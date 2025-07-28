General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Position Lowered by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC reduced its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.