Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,824 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 18.18% of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Trading Up 20.9%

BATS:PTEU opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.43. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

About Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

