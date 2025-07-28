Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,675,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 115,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.89. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

