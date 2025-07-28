Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 875.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FESM. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

FESM stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

