Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 290.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $115.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

