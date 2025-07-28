Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $195.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.46 and a 1 year high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

