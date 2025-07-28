Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.