Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

