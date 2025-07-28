Sunpointe LLC Purchases 123 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,694,000 after purchasing an additional 223,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,011,000 after buying an additional 81,105 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $334.26 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.46.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

