Sunpointe LLC Sells 611 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sunpointe LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,106,000 after buying an additional 1,550,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

