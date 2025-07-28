Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.05% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $54.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.