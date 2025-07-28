Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 1,695.0% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $356.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average is $345.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $658.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
