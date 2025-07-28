American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) is Sunpointe LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sunpointe LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sunpointe LLC owned 1.78% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TAXF opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

