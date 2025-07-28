JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $55.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

