Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes $212,000 Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $141.91 on Monday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39.

