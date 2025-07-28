34,320 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OZK opened at $51.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

