Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

