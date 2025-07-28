Assetmark Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,508 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCB. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

