Assetmark Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Shopify by 59.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $124.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Arete restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

