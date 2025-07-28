Assetmark Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Shopify by 59.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Up 1.9%
SHOP opened at $124.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
