Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 142,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIPC opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

