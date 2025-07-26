Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $292.24 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

